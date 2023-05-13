CBeebies, home to well-loved pre-school series, shared an amazing line-up of shows for this summer. With a delightful mix of adventure, friendship, and fun, they plan to offer top-notch content to keep your little ones engaged and entertained everyday all month long.

Some of the upcoming shows are coming to India for the first time. Here is the lineup:

Supertato – Dive into the wacky world of Supertato, where good battles evil among the aisles of a local supermarket. Get ready for side-splitting laughter as the world’s greatest potato superhero takes on villains in this hilarious animated series that’s available in India for the first time ever.

Hey Duggee – Join Duggee and his band of adorable pre-schoolers in Hey Duggee. This delightful show, featuring the lovable dog Duggee and his pre-school pals, is the perfect combination of entertainment, education, and adventure that your kids will adore.

Hey Duggee also teaches valuable social skills, such as teamwork, problem-solving, and empathy. Through the lovable antics of Duggee and his friends, kids will learn the importance of working together, understanding each other’s feelings, and celebrating their achievements.

Thomas & Friends – In this show, Thomas & Friends embark on exciting escapades on the picturesque island of Sodor. Join Thomas the Tank Engine and his lovable locomotive friends, Edward, Henry, Gordon, James, Percy, and Toby, as they ride along the charming island of Sodor, weaving tales of camaraderie and discovery that are perfect for the little ones.

Each thrilling episode combines fun-filled adventures with invaluable learning opportunities, teaching kids the importance of teamwork, determination, and kindness. With Thomas and his friends by their side, children will embark on a delightful journey filled with laughter, excitement, and heart-warming moments that are sure to make this summer an unforgettable one.

Bluey – Little ones who all are fond of cuddly canines, they will surely adore Bluey, the energetic six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy. Children and parents alike from all over the world have been falling in love with this family programme for their beautiful family values and love shown between the characters on the show.

Together with her family, Bluey teaches children about life’s little joys and challenges, as they embark on unforgettable adventures that keep viewers hooked.

Go Jetters – It is an action-packed show that takes kids on a thrilling ride around the world. Meet Xuli, Kyan, Lars, Foz, and their disco-dancing unicorn mentor, Ubercorn, as they work together to save the world’s most famous landmarks from the mischievous Grandmaster Glitch.

Besides the incredible line-up of shows, CBeebies has been bringing in plenty more edutainment shows throughout May.