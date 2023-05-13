Esports production house AA Gaming has wrapped up the first season of its newly-launched Counter-Strike IP, the Rush B. This invitational tournament for CSGO saw the top eight teams from across the country battling for the title of champions and a share of the prize pool.

After an exhilarating competition, Only Friends emerged as the champions of the tournament after taking down KingPins in the finals. Both teams were dominant throughout the tournament, but Only Friends were a step ahead. The team took down their opponents with ease in a one-sided final to claim the title.

Commenting on the tournament, AA Gaming founder and CEO Akash Dhangar said, “A hearty congratulations to Only Friends for their title in the first-ever Rush B. The viewership numbers and response for this tournament are an indication of the resurgence of Counter-Strike in the country. We look forward to bringing Rush B back soon with Season 2.”

The CSGO Rush B was hosted by AA Gaming with Glance being the smart lockscreen partner and SE Arena as the platform partner. Lastly, Talk Esport were the media partner for the event.

The tournament was immensely successful and was an indication of the slow revival of Counter-Strike in India. The tournament recorded more than 1.6 million viewers and three million impressions across all platforms.

Additionally, Glance clocked an astounding 100 million impressions through its lock screen activations for the tournament.

The Rush B is the second esports IP by the Pune-based outfit after the AAA Esports Series. The AAA Esports Series was held earlier this year with an open-for-all format and a prize pool of Rs. 100,000. It featured top titles like Pokemon UNITE and Dota 2.