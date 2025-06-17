Annecy International Animation Film Festival announces the official award winners

L to R clockwise: The Square, Murmuration, An Almost Christmas Story, Fragile Home and Zootrope

The closing ceremony of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has rounded off, after buzzing to the beat of animation all week. The film festival has rewarded the most outstanding, original and emotionally compelling works.

Out of the 4,072 films submitted, 212 were selected and viewed by 18,200 badgeholders. The juries and the public made their choices and presented their awards.

The list of winners is as follows:

Feature Film

Cristal for a Feature Film:

Arco

Jury Award:

ChaO

Contrechamp Grand Prix:

Endless Cookie

Contrechamp Jury Award:

The Square

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:

Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake

Audience Award:

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain



Paul Grimault Award:

Dandelion’s Odyssey

Short Films

Cristal for a Short Film:

The Night Boots

Jury Award:

Les Bêtes

Audience Award:

The Night Boots

Off-Limits Award:

The Graffiti

Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film:

Murmuration

Alexeïeff – Parker Award:

Sappho

TV and commissioned films

Cristal for a TV Production:

Christo The Civilized Barbarian “Hunting Party”

Cristal for a Commissioned Film:

Naive New Beaters, Star Feminine Band “Ye Kou Si Kuo”

Jury Award for a TV Series:

Lena’s Farm “Volles Nest”

Jury Award for a TV Special:

An Almost Christmas Story

Jury Award for a Commissioned Film:

Desi Oon

Audience Award:

Freaked Out “Major Decision”

Graduation films

Cristal for a Graduation Film:

Zootrope

Jury Award:

Between the Gaps

Lotte Reiniger Award:

Q

VR

Cristal for the Best VR Work:

Fragile Home

The special awards were announced prior to announcing these awards. The next edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and its market will take place from 14 to 20 June 2026.