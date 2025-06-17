Annecy International Animation Film Festival announces the official award winners

The closing ceremony of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has rounded off, after buzzing to the beat of animation all week. The film festival has rewarded the most outstanding, original and emotionally compelling works.
Out of the 4,072 films submitted, 212 were selected and viewed by 18,200 badgeholders. The juries and the public made their choices and presented their awards.
The list of winners is as follows:
Feature Film
Cristal for a Feature Film:
Arco
Jury Award:
ChaO
Contrechamp Grand Prix:
Endless Cookie
Contrechamp Jury Award:
The Square
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution:
Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake
Audience Award:
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Paul Grimault Award:
Dandelion’s Odyssey
Short Films
Cristal for a Short Film:
The Night Boots
Jury Award:
Les Bêtes
Audience Award:
The Night Boots
Off-Limits Award:
The Graffiti
Jean-Luc Xiberras Award for a First Film:
Murmuration
Alexeïeff – Parker Award:
Sappho
TV and commissioned films
Cristal for a TV Production:
Christo The Civilized Barbarian “Hunting Party”
Cristal for a Commissioned Film:
Naive New Beaters, Star Feminine Band “Ye Kou Si Kuo”
Jury Award for a TV Series:
Lena’s Farm “Volles Nest”
Jury Award for a TV Special:
An Almost Christmas Story
Jury Award for a Commissioned Film:
Desi Oon
Audience Award:
Freaked Out “Major Decision”
Graduation films
Cristal for a Graduation Film:
Zootrope
Jury Award:
Between the Gaps
Lotte Reiniger Award:
Q
VR
Cristal for the Best VR Work:
Fragile Home
The special awards were announced prior to announcing these awards. The next edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and its market will take place from 14 to 20 June 2026.