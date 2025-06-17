VAM CyberPeace Jharkhand Esports League 3.0 begins in Ranchi
CyberPeace Jharkhand Esports League 3.0 begins in Ranchi

17/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Participants at the Jharkhand Esports League 3.0

Global nonprofit organisation CyberPeace launched Jharkhand Esports League 3.0 in Ranchi, an event aimed at training and nurturing young talent in Jharkhand for the inaugural Esports Olympics 2027, to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was designed not only as a competitive platform for leisure but also as a bootcamp to hone the skills of aspiring esports athletes in line with international standards and put India on a global pedestal.

The third edition of the league witnessed many participants across Jharkhand competing in multiple gaming titles such as Fifa Showdown and Garena Free Fire . The sporting event was held on 17 May from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Level seven, Akash Complex, North office para, Doranda in Ranchi. The event was graced by chief guests like Ranchi sub divisional magistrate Utkarsh Kumar and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar. 

Poddar also delivered a special address on the topics of responsible content creation and responsible gaming.He emphasised the need to strengthen cybercrime laws and to raise public awareness about them.

CyberPeace global president and founder Vineet Kumar said, “Esports is more than just gaming; it’s about discipline, strategy, team building, and digital excellence. With the Olympics embracing esports in 2027, this league is a stepping stone to ensure our youth are trained, equipped, and inspired to represent India on the global stage.”

The CyberPeace Jharkhand Esports League 3.0 promises attractive prizes, thrilling gameplay, and opportunities to be scouted by national teams and esports organisations. Top performers also get access to CyberPeace’s exclusive training resources and a chance to represent India in international tournaments.

CyberPeace Jharkhand Esports League 3.0, aligns with CyberPeace’s mission to bridge the gap between digital opportunity and digital safety, promoting esports as a credible and empowering career path for India’s youth and represent the country in the upcoming Esports Olympics 2027 in Riyadh.

