Animotion announces the release of ‘Finnick 2’

UAE-based Animotion Media Group has announced the global theatrical release of the sequel film Finnick 2 in partnership with the distribution company Luminescence. Animotion has dropped the teaser of the movie on YouTube.

Luminescence will be overseeing the film’s global theatrical rollout and tailoring the release to resonate with diverse markets.

Synopsis of the film: This time careless Finnick accidentally awakens the magic of an ancient walking stick – and loses the ability to be invisible! Now all the finns in the world are in danger. Finnick and Christine have to embark on a fascinating journey and overcome lots of challenges in order to help Finnick regain his invisibility and save all finns!

The first film was considered a global success as it topped the box office in more than 10 countries. Finnick 2 aims to dive deeper into themes of family, friendship, and self-discovery, with the blossoming bond between Finnick and Christine.

Animotion Media general manager Julia Nikolaeva shared, “The overwhelming love for the original Finnick inspired us to push the boundaries even further with the sequel. With Finnick 2, we’ve created a film that is not only visually stunning but also emotionally resonant. We are particularly happy to be working with Luminescence team and Juraj Barabas, as they bring extensive experience and an excellent portfolio of animated films to the table. Their expertise is a vital step in ensuring this story reaches a global audience, uniting families and fans around the world.”

Luminescence managing director Juraj Barabas said, “We are extremely happy to start this partnership with Julia, and the Animotion team. Since I saw the first Finnick, I immediately believed in its worldwide theatrical potential. We always try to bring to the international marketplace movies that are not only visually strong but also tell the story that kids can empathise with. The second part of Finnick definitely meets these requirements. We look forward to plugging this exciting brand into our global partnerships, and for the people to see the movie on the big screens worldwide.

The film is directed by Denis Chernov and the voice cast of the film includes Veronika Golubeva, Boris Dergachev, Mikhail Khrustalyov and Ida Galich. Finnick is set to release in the theatres in October 2025.

The film will be showcased at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin, where additional exclusive materials will be shared with buyers.