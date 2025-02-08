Film.UA announces new live-action film and animated series in ‘Mavka’ universe

Ukraine’s Film.UA Group has announced another chapter in its flagship Mavka universe with a live-action feature film and animated series based on the mythological character. The company made the animated film Mavka The Forest Song which broke records by being successful in 148 countries and grossed over US$21 million at the global box office.

The upcoming film Mavka True Myth is a fusion of fantasy, romance and adventure which offers a modern reinterpretation of a forest guardian. The live-action version will delve deeper into Mavka’s mythological roots, presenting a more complex and thrilling portrayal of the forest nymph.

The film will be directed by Katya Tsaryk and produced by Iryna Kostyuk and Anna Eliseeva. Yaroslav Voitseshek is the screenwriter of this film. The filming of this movie will begin in the summer of 2025, with a theatrical release in the Ukraine planned in the spring of 2026.

Mavka producer Eliseeva said, “The powerful story, immersive world, and striking visuals of Mavka have allowed us to develop a vast IP that is now coming to life across multiple media formats, from a series and feature film to entertainment centers and a water park. We are building a sustainable brand that resonates with both children and adults, enabling us to connect with a global audience on various levels. Through Mavka, we aim to provide not only entertainment but also serve as cultural ambassadors and promoters of Ukraine.”

Film.UA Group is going to collaborate with French animation studio TeamTo on an animated Mavka series.

Apart from this Film.UA Group is expanding its slate of projects by adding to their horror genre.

Film.UA Group horror genre producer Kostyuk mentioned, “Film.UA group is creating a diverse range of universes, including our successful horror slate that began with The Witch Revenge. The projects of this slate center around strong female characters who navigate contemporary social issues. These stories embody our motto: We will endure. We will protect. We will thrive. It’s Ukraine’s narrative, shared with the world.”

The film The Witch Revenge grossed US$1.39 million at the box office and sold over 360,000 tickets during its 14-week run. The film secured a spot among the top three highest-grossing horror films in Ukrainian box office history. Additionally, it ranked within the top 10 highest-grossing Ukrainian films from 2014 to 2024.

The company’s new horror slate expands with the film The Dam. The film is written by Yaroslav Voitseshek and produced by Kostyuk and Oleksandra Lozinska. The film is set to introduce a fresh take on the zombie genre, blending elements of folklore with secret Soviet-era experiments on the backdrop of current events.

At the same time the company is expanding its portfolio with new projects based on IPs with the animated feature Family Squad which was originally launched as a digital format. This film will be the first satirical animated feature aimed at a young adult audience and signals a collaboration with Ukrainian filmmaker Antonio Lukich (My Thoughts Are Silent, Luxembourg, Luxembourg) and German studio Telescope Animation.

The animated feature combines contrasts of contemporary life through a moving and ironic comedy. Blending humor with deeper philosophical themes, it explores relationships, and societal insights, wrapped in a parable-like narrative.

Film.UA Group CEO Victoria Yarmoshchuk stated, “At Film.UA Group, we are committed to expanding our universe of stories that resonate both locally and globally. Our flagship projects showcase the strength and resilience of Ukrainian culture while embracing the universal themes of adventure, emotion, and empowerment. Despite challenges, we continue to stay focused on delivering high-quality content that truly matters and generates revenues locally and internationally.”