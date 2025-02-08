Siesta Entertainment onboards Natalia Hebel as chief sales officer

Natalia Hebel (right)

Barcelona headquartered Siesta Entertainment announced that starting in February 2025, Natalia Hebel will be joining the company as chief sales officer.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Hebel previously held the position of media sales head at PGS and played a key role in securing major distribution deals at ZeptoLab with Netflix, Disney, and multiple TV channels. At Siesta Entertainment, she will lead global sales strategy, drive the expansion of the company’s IP portfolio, and spearhead efforts to bring in new brands.

“I am happy to join Siesta Entertainment and to be part of the team bringing Black Moth to audiences worldwide -it’s an incredible project with a strong global potential. At the same time, my focus will also be on expanding Siesta’s portfolio with new brands, building a diverse slate of content that speaks to different age groups, from engaging preschool animation to tween and teen-focused projects, including live-action,” said Hebel.

“Natalia and I have collaborated for years, and there is no one I’d trust more to take Siesta’s vision to the next level. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow Siesta,” said Siesta Entertainment CEO Anna Shchur.

Hebel will represent the company at Kidscreen 2025.

To expand its portfolio, Siesta Entertainment is unveiling a new IP they are acquiring for their catalogue: Biggie and the Magic Bag, a series for preschool audiences (ages three plus).

“We live in an era saturated with videos, images, and constant digital noise, but creativity offers a way to find tranquility and reconnect with our imagination. With this show, we want to inspire kids to embrace their creative side and see it as a pathway to calm and self-expression,” said Shchur.

Official synopsis reads: At the heart of the series is Biggie, a kind, warm, and endlessly curious cat who sees the world with wonder and creativity. Unlike the fast-paced chaos around him, Biggie finds joy in simplicity – turning everyday objects into tools for adventure and discovery. His magical bag isn’t just full of surprises- it’s a gateway to imagination, teaching children that creativity isn’t about having more, but about seeing endless possibilities in what’s already around them. With his laid-back and thoughtful nature, Biggie encourages kids to slow down, embrace their ideas, and find magic in the little things.

Currently in development, Biggie and the Magic Bag has secured 50 per cent of its production budget. Siesta will not only handle distribution but will also serve as a co-producer of the show. The next step is to secure additional investments and partner with a production company, with a strong commitment to producing the series in Europe.