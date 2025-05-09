Animated series ‘Mermicorno: Starfall’ returns on Max for season two

Max recently announced that Mermicorno: Starfall will return for its second season, premiering 15 May on the streamer.

The first season has become a standout performer on Max, currently ranking number 11 and holding a top 15 spot year-to-date in the kids and family genre. All 13 episodes of the hit animated series’ new season, will drop on Max starting 15 May, promising even bigger adventures, deeper mysteries, and a final battle that could change the ocean forever.

The show is a collaboration between renowned animation studio Atomic Cartoons (a Thunderbird Entertainment Company) and iconic global lifestyle brand, tokidoki.

Here is a short brief: Following the emotional aftermath of the Lunar Eclipse, Astra and the Mermi-Crew are faced with new challenges as they search for the legendary Mermicorno Kingdom. Along the way, they uncover long-buried secrets, forge new friendships, and confront powerful enemies—including the rise of Dark Pearl. As friendships are tested and hidden powers awaken, the fate of their world hangs in the balance.

In the new season, Astra struggles to master her evolving powers while navigating a growing conflict that threatens everything she loves. Joined by Gwen, Kameko, Squishella, and the rest of the crew, Astra must face hard truths, unlock ancient mysteries, and lead a risky mission to save their world. With unexpected revelations, magical mayhem, and heart-pounding battles ahead, the Mermicornos will discover that true strength comes from believing in themselves—and in each other.

The star-studded cast returning to voice the characters based on tokidoki’s beloved Mermicorno family includes: Bryn McAuley (Caillou) as Astra, Pearl Girl and Barb; Annick Obonsawin (Cyberchase) as Gwen and Royal Mother Pearl; Jonathan Langdon (Barney’s World) as Nautique and Sawtooth; Kimberly-Ann Truong (My Little Pony) as Squishella; Kaya Kanashiro (Bakugan) as Kameko; and Jeremy Harris (Big Blue) as Ika Inkblot.

Atomic oversees the production and final delivery of Mermicorno: Starfall. Executive producers for the series are Thunderbird CEO and chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Atomic Originals vice president Aaron Behl, production head Joel Bradley, supervising producer Alex Cichon, tokidoki co-founder and chief creative officer Simone Legno, tokidoki’s co-founder and CEO Pooneh Mohajer, Matthew Berkowitz, and Shea Fontana, who also serves as the series’ showrunner, and experience includes Monster High and Polly Pocket. Atomic’s Dean Tardioli and Chris Wightman, serve as supervising producer and producer, respectively.