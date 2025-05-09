Animated feature ‘Finnick 2’ secures theatrical, TV and digital distributor for Mena region

UAE’s Animotion Media Group has partnered with Front Row Filmed Entertainment, which has secured the theatrical, TV and digital distribution rights for the animated feature film Finnick 2 across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Building on the success of the first film, this collaboration marks a major step toward expanding the reach of the beloved franchise in Arabic-speaking markets. This sequel will be released with Arabic subtitles and supported by a regionally tailored marketing campaign designed to resonate with families across the Mena region.

The sequel brings back the lovable Finnick and his brave companion Christine in a brand-new magical adventure. After accidentally unleashing the power of an ancient walking stick, Finnick loses his invisibility—putting the entire hidden world of the Finns in danger. To set things right, the duo must embark on a thrilling journey filled with laughter, high-stakes fantasy, new allies, and powerful adversaries. The film expands the whimsical universe of the Finns, delivering a heartfelt and visually spectacular story the whole family can enjoy.

“Finnick 2 is a celebration of imagination, courage, and friendship. We’re proud to bring this world of adventure to audiences around the globe,” said Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva. “Our collaboration with Front Row ensures that families across the Mena region can enjoy Finnick 2 in theaters, on TV and online, brought to life through a culturally relevant release strategy.”

The film is scheduled for release in cinemas across the Mena region this fall, with a digital rollout to follow on major platforms.