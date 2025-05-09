International sales on Andy Serkis’ ‘Animal Farm’ to be handled by Goodfellas Animation

Goodfellas Animation will handle international sales on Andy Serkis’ animated adaptation of Animal Farm, based on the iconic novella by George Orwell. Goodfellas will introduce the film to buyers in Cannes next week. The film will make its debut at Annecy next month.

The all-star voice cast of Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Serkis, Kathleen Turner and Iman Vellani bring the timeless allegory to life.

Directed by Serkis and written by Nick Stoller, Animal Farm is a modern adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel — one of the most widely read books in history with countless copies sold and translations in over 250 languages. The story follows a group of farm animals who rebel against their human owners and take over the farm, only to face new challenges under the rule of a cunning pig named Napoleon (Rogen). As their troubles escalate, the animals discover that revolution is just the beginning and must find the courage to stand up to Napoleon and save Animal Farm.

Goodfellas’ Vincent Maraval said, “We are thrilled to board this original and modern take on George Orwell’s timeless tale, which we are convinced will appeal to children and adults alike. After handling such classics as The Little Prince with great success, we truly believe in the commercial potential of the film internationally. Goodfellas Animation pursues its tradition of promoting high quality, thought-provoking films accessible to all. We are grateful to Aniventure for trusting us with this incredible project.”

Aniventure and Imaginarium are producing with Adam Nagle (Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank), Dave Rosenbaum (Riverdance: The Animated Adventure), Jonathan Cavendish (Bridget Jones’s Diary), and Serkis. Harrelson also serves as executive producer alongside Matt Reeves (The Batman, Planet of the Apes). Animation was provided by Cinesite, produced by Connie Nartonis Thompson (Frankenweenie). Casting by Margery Simkin (Avatar, Erin Brokovich).

Goodfellas has handled Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli slate which included Academy Award winning film The Boy and the Heron. Goodfellas Animation slate features two films in Cannes Official Selection (also selected in Annecy Festival): Arco by Ugo Bienvenu, produced by Felix de Givry, Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas, and Little Amélie by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, produced by Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Lacombe and Henri Magalon.