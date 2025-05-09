Gamescom Latam 2025 ends with record-breaking numbers in Brazil

Photo by: Gamescom Latam

Gamescom Latam 2025, the Latin edition of the world’s biggest games event, was a total success, breaking records during its second year. Held from 30 April to 4 May at Anhembi District in São Paulo, Brazil, the event registered 130,000 visitors, 30 per cent more than the previous edition.

Further solidifying its role as a key meeting point for the community and the industry, the event also achieved unprecedented corporate participation milestones. In this edition, there were more than 90 booths, more than 240 brands, including more than 40 publishers exhibiting on the show floor.

Some of the publishers attending the event were 11Bit, Arc System Works, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Devolver Digital, Epic Games, Garena, Gravity, ID@Xbox, Konami, Level Infinite, NetEase, Niantic, Nintendo, Pokémon Company, Roblox, SEGA, Supercell, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and several others.

“We’re very excited about the results of the second edition of Gamescom Latam,” said this event’s CEO Gustavo Steinberg. “The numbers were above expectations, and the broken records not only consolidate the great relevance of the event for the whole region but also show companies from all over the world that this market is consolidated, competitive, and is filled with a lot of passion and high-quality professionals. Above all, Gamescom Latam has established itself as the place for publishers to be and games to launch, with more than 120 launches in this edition.”

The event featured an agenda for both the community and industry professionals. Among the more than 200 hours of content, names such as Bo Andersson (executive behind titles such as PayDay 1 & 2, Dead by Daylight and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons), Chris Charla (Microsoft GM of content and dev readiness), Guillaume Provost (Compulsion Games founder and CEO), Henk Rogers (The Tetris Company co-founder), Michael Steranka (Pokémon senior director), Rodrigo Pérez (Activision director of product management), and Shuhei Yoshida (former head of Indies at Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios) stood out, sharing exclusive insights and experiences with the audience, along with many others. In addition, major personalities from the region, such as the skateboarder Bob Burnquist, attended to interact with the audience.

Through online broadcasts, ranging from FGS Live From the event to panels hosted by professionals from the industry, the gaming convention impacted more than 10 million people online, and many more on partner channels.

Visitors to the event also had the chance to try out hundreds of indie games and titles from well-known publishers. The event was the stage for news of major names such as Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, Double Dragon Revive, FragPunk, Garena Delta Force, Hunter×Hunter Nen×Impact, Pokémon Go, Solasta II, and others.

Gamescom Latam 2025 at a glance:

more than 130,000 visitors

more than 40 publishers on the event floor

over 400 titles to play

more than 10 million people reached on proprietary gamescom latam’s platforms online

more than 300 media channels were present at the event

more than 2,000 partner influencers

