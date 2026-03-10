AI-driven company FaiBLE brings first feature film ‘The Gentle Seduction’ produced using its trans-creation engine

L-R: Mark Sagar, Sharad Devarajan

FaiBLE Media Inc., the AI-native narrative technology company co-founded by media entrepreneur Sharad Devarajan and two-time Academy Award winner Dr. Mark Sagar, announced that it has secured the exclusive film rights to The Gentle Seduction, the acclaimed short story by science fiction author Marc Stiegler, and has begun early-stage production on a feature film adaptation.

The project will mark FaiBLE’s debut deployment of the company’s trans-creation engine, a proprietary AI-powered production tool that goes far beyond traditional dubbing and translation. This will enable the film to be released simultaneously across six major languages and markets with each version feeling entirely local while remaining faithful to the story’s universal themes.

The official synopsis reads: First published in Analog Science Fiction Magazine in 1989, “The Gentle Seduction” follows an ordinary woman living a quiet life in the shadow of Mount Rainier as the world around her undergoes a profound technological transformation. Over the course of decades, she encounters each new wave of change from nanotechnology, neural interfaces, space travel, and ultimately the expansion of human consciousness itself. All of this does not happen through dramatic global upheaval, but through small, personal, deeply human moments. She resists, adapts, and ultimately embraces a future she once feared, discovering that the essence of who she is remains intact even as everything else changes.

The story has become a touchstone in Silicon Valley and the broader technology community for its remarkably prescient and emotionally grounded portrayal of how transformational change can be experienced by real people. It has been cited by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as an influential work he has referenced in interviews. Its ideas resurfaced prominently in Altman’s widely discussed 2025 essay The Gentle Singularity, which echoes the story’s central insight that transformative technological change may arrive not as a rupture, but as a gradual and deeply human transition.

“What makes The Gentle Seduction so extraordinary is that it embodies what great science fiction has always done in not only predicting the future but allowing you to feel what it’s like to live through it,” said FaiBLE CEO and co-founder Devarajan. “Today we are living in the very moment this story anticipated, a world where technology is subtly reshaping our lives, culture, geopolitics and society in ways we will only understand in hindsight. But this is not a cautionary tale. It is a deeply optimistic vision of humanity’s capacity to grow, to adapt, and to remain fundamentally ourselves even as we become something greater. It is the story of our time, and we believe it deserves to be told on the largest canvas possible.”

“In 1989, as I walked amongst the trees on Fox Island, I was struck by a vision of how the future could unfold. For the next month, I was haunted by a muse that compelled me to write The Gentle Seduction. Decades later, strangers still email to tell me how the story lifted them from despair. Now, as we dance on the edge of that future, I couldn’t ask for better partners than Sharad and FaiBLE to bring it to the screen. They understand that the real story was never about technology. It was always about the person,” said Stiegler.

The Gentle Seduction will be the first feature film produced using FaiBLE’s trans-creation engine, which empowers a director to create a single film that can be simultaneously released across multiple markets. Each version of the film will be produced as if it were originally created for that culture and country, featuring localised characters, settings, and performances, while preserving the same story and directorial vision. The result is not a translated film, but a local experience in every market in which it launches. If successful, the approach could redefine how global films are produced and distributed globally in the AI era.

FaiBLE’s long-term research initiative aims to decode the fundamental mechanics of narrative resonance across cultures, allowing stories to be dynamically adapted while preserving emotional authenticity.