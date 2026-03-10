Kids’ entertainment specialist Cake invests in insights and influencer strategy company KidsKnowBest

L-R: Joel Silverman and Ed Galton

Data-driven youth insights and influencer strategy company KidsKnowBest announced a minority investment from leading kids’ entertainment specialist Cake, marking the start of a long-term strategic partnership between the two businesses.

The undisclosed investment reflects a shared ambition to connect youth audience intelligence with global IP development and distribution, creating a stronger foundation for building the next generation of youth brands. KidsKnowBest founder and CEO Joel Silverman retains the full control of it.

Founded in 2017, KidsKnowBest has built one of the most dynamic youth intelligence communities in the market, with thousands of kids and families across the US and UK providing ongoing first-party insight into behaviour, trends, brand affinity and cultural shifts.

This community powers the company’s position as the leader in global influencer strategy and execution in the kids’ space, enabling brands to move at the speed of youth culture with data-led clarity. The partnership will see KidsKnowBest’s proprietary community insight and influencer capability working in close collaboration with Cake’s global expertise in IP development, production, financing and distribution, bridging the gap between audience intelligence and scalable brand ownership.

“This is far more than an investment, it’s a strategic collaboration built on shared ambition. We’ve spent the last eight years building direct, meaningful relationships with young audiences. Our global community gives us real-time visibility into what kids care about, how they engage and where culture is heading. Partnering with Cake allows us to connect that intelligence directly into the IP ecosystem. Together, we can move seamlessly from insight to influencer to global distribution, building brands with young people at the heart,” said Silverman.

“What attracted us to KidsKnowBest was the strength of their community and the clarity of their data. They don’t speculate about youth culture, they’re embedded within it. By bringing their audience intelligence together with Cake’s experience in developing and scaling global kids’ brands, we see real opportunity to build culturally relevant IP with long-term value,” said Cake CEO Ed Galton.

Together, the companies will focus on developing and growing brands that resonate with young audiences today while building long-term global value.

As youth culture becomes increasingly fragmented and creator-led, collaboration between insight, creators and IP owners has never been more important. This partnership positions both businesses to work more closely across development, brand strategy and international growth, combining community-powered data with global execution.