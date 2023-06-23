Visual Creatures (VC) CEO Ian Unterreiner and co-founder Ryan McNeely announced that former Digital Domain veteran Scott Meadows has been appointed as the senior visualisation supervisor for their virtual production studio.

VC specialises in real-time applications in visual effects and animation and Meadows’ extensive experience will bring forward thinking oversight to VC’s newly built motion capture enabled sound stage and real-time pipelines.

“We’re thrilled to have Scott join our team at VC. His extensive experience in visualisation and performance capture has already elevated our virtual production efforts and he’ll be a key innovator as we continue to push the boundaries of virtual storytelling,” said VC co-founder Ryan McNeely.

“I am excited to join the talented team at VC and help drive the company’s efforts in virtual production, animation, and VFX. The company’s sophisticated pipeline and top-notch talent are a great home from which to innovate next generation tool sets for filmmakers and the stories they are able to tell,” said Meadows.

Meadows brings decades of experience to the role, having previously been the head of visualisation at Digital Domain where he led high-profile projects such as Ready Player One, Wakanda Forever and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for VC, which recently completed several episodes of the AGBO-produced global spy series Citadel for Prime Video and is also providing virtual production services on the company’s feature film The Electric State for Netflix.