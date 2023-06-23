Delhi-based esports organisation, Medal Esports, has been confirmed as the sixth franchise in the Skyesports Masters. The organisation will be entering Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) to compete for glory and a share of the Rs 2,00,00,000 prize pool in India’s first franchised esports tournament.

The Skyesports Masters is set to kick off with the League Stage from 8 July to 17 August. The eight franchised teams will lock horns in an intense round-robin action spanning multiple weeks with the top four advancing to the Playoffs. The Skyesports Masters Playoffs will happen on 26 and 27 August as India’s four best CS:GO rosters compete for the title of champions. The on-ground event is set to be a spectacle like never before as a benchmark-setting LAN for Indian esports.

Commenting on joining the Skyesports Masters, Medal Esports founder and CEO Kabir Kohli said, “Our participation in the Skyesports Masters not only fulfils our long-standing dream of having a team in CS:GO, but also aligns perfectly with our vision of competing in top-tier tournaments. This event, with its franchised model, holds great significance for Indian esports as it will not only promote Counter-Strike from the grassroots with the cafe qualifiers but also provide commercial viability to the teams. We believe in the long-term vision of the tournament and hope to contribute to the growth of Counter-Strike in India.”

Medal Esports will be unveiling a seven-man roster for the Skyesports Masters soon. Two of these players will be from the open-for-all cafe qualifiers, which are currently ongoing in 20 cities across India. More details are available on the official Skyesports Masters website.

Medal has made a long-term commitment to Counter-Strike and will be employing a tried and tested approach to its new roster. The new team will be fostered in an environment of trust and open communication to recognize and build on their mistakes while solidifying themselves as a top Counter-Strike roster in the country.

Commenting on Medal Esports’ participation in the Skyesports Masters, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are thrilled to welcome Medal Esports as the sixth franchise in the Skyesports Masters. Medal Esports’ long-term commitment to Counter-Strike aligns with our vision of fostering the growth and development of the game in India. We are set to redefine the esports landscape of India with the upcoming Skyesports Masters and I’m thrilled to have Medal Esports as a part of that journey.”

Medal Esports now joins the likes of Revenant Esports, Gods Reign, 7Sea Esports, Marcos Gaming, and Reckoning Esports in the Skyesports Masters.