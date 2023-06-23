Rodeo FX, an international visual effects studio and renowned partner of the most prominent film and television studios in the world, is embarking on a new and exciting chapter in Europe. Recognising the tremendous importance of this market, it is launching its fifth international studio, strategically located in the heart of the French capital.

The studio feels that Paris is the ideal place to foster its expansion; the city offers an exceptional variety of artistic talent and proximity to the best schools in the industry, making it the perfect fit for the company’s continued growth and commitment to excellence.

More than just a studio, the new offices in the city’s 11th arrondissement will allow Rodeo FX to push the limits of its expertise even further and to create opportunities for artists, clients, and partners by offering the wide range of services that its North American locations provide.

Rodeo FX welcomed economy, innovation and energy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Investissement Québec International president Hubert Bolduc and Investissement Québec International exports VP Marie-Ève Jean, at the inauguration of the new studio – a testament to the new collaboration between Quebec and France, as well as to Quebec’s cultural outreach. This partnership is directly in line with the France 2023 goal to make the Hexagone a leader in cultural creation.

Rodeo FX founder and CEO Sébastien Moreau said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this inauguration and to share this special moment with our Québécois and French partners. We are also pleased to join the visual effects community of Paris. We have always had a special relationship with France, through our shared language and values. This relationship grows even stronger today.”

Investissement Québec International president Hubert Bolduc said, “We’re proud to have been able to take part in this inauguration, which marks an important milestone in the business relationship between France and Rodeo FX, one of Quebec’s leading creative technology companies. Our team at Investissement Québec International will continue to support the company in its efforts to make the most of this new stage of growth, which we are convinced will help promote our expertise in Europe and around the world.”

“Rodeo FX is helping to promote Quebec’s expertise and creativity in animation and special effects. The opening of this new studio testifies to the excellent business relationship between France and Quebec,” said the country’s economy, innovation and energy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon. The minister is also responsible for regional economic development, as well as for the metropolis and the Montreal region.

This expansion opens many doors, for both Rodeo FX, who will be able to strengthen its position on the European market, and for France’s artists, who will now have the opportunity to work on some of the industry’s biggest productions for the world’s leading studios.