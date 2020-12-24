Actor Kartik Aryan shares his one of its kind animated music video, ‘Nachunga Aise’

This year, Indian music production scenario saw a lot of experimentation, using computer graphics, animation and visual effects to enhance the appeal of the imagery.



With the year coming to an end, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series decided to drop a heavyweight animated single “Nachunga Aise” to usher in a never-seen-before experience.

Using Centroid India’s motion capture technology, Retrophiles gave shape to the music video where Kartik Aryan debuts in his digital avatar dancing like no one is watching.

Created by Om Raut, composed and sung by Millind Gaba penned by Asli Gold, and choreographed Bosco-Caesar, the upbeat dance song is full of energy and razzmatazz.



It’s a music video made in a digitised manner using motion capture. The song shot in a simulated environment will indeed pave the way for the future of nuanced music production.

Nachunga Aise released today on T-Series YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more coverage of the song!