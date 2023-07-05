Aardman has collaborated with Bristol Pride to design a limited run of consciously produced t-shirts and tote bags, celebrating what it means to be a diverse and inclusive city.

Earlier this year, they invited Aardman partners to submit their designs, and the winning entry Show Your Colours was created by junior set dresser and prop maker Georgie Ball.

“We are honoured to have a creative partnership with Bristol Pride this year. We are proud to take part in the celebrations and continue our journey towards a fairer and more representative industry,” said Aardman equality, diversity and inclusion manager Pauline Mallam.

“All of us at Bristol Pride are so happy to have collaborated with a local legend such as Aardman. We’re so excited to launch our fundraiser tees and tote bags which totally encapsulate the community of Pride and Bristol’s unique spirit. Make sure you grab one and remember to show your colours,” said Bristol Pride marketing and communications manager Bryn Evans.

The t-shirts and tote bags are available to buy from Bristol Pride’s website and The Pride Hub, College Green from 3 July, and The Queer Emporium stall on Pride Day which takes place Saturday 8 July. All proceeds go directly to Bristol Pride.

Aardman said that it is committed to building a workforce that is truly reflective of our society, underpinned by a core belief that having a diverse and inclusive workforce is essential if it has to successfully deliver on its mission, to create animated comedy entertainment for all. It has said it will ensure diversity and inclusion inherent to the development and production of all our content – both on and off screen.