Aardman has launched a brand new course at its training facility, The Aardman Academy which gives course participants from across the globe the opportunity to train in-person and on-site at the renowned film studios in Bristol, UK.

The 28-week training course, “In-Studio Stop Motion,” will be taught and staffed entirely by leading Aardman talent and creatives. The course, which is an industry alternative to an MA, will provide animators with teaching, mentorship and support throughout the fundamental stages of short film development and production as filmmakers work on their own short film idea from concept right through to final realisation.

“The Aardman Academy has a well-established history of offering the pinnacle of stop motion training both in-person and virtually,” said The Aardman Academy head Mark Hewis. “I’m delighted that we are now able to offer, once again, the opportunity to be taught by the world’s best practitioners from our independent Bristol studio. We have been developing this course for a number of years now and I’m so pleased that we will be welcoming new course participants, who will be joining us for this unique training experience, very soon.”

The Aardman Academy already offers a programme of leading online animation courses such as Stop Motion 1 and Stop Motion 2 and Foundation courses in stop motion animation, model making and storyboarding which provide world-class industry education for aspiring animation professionals around the world. Students have participated globally from Australia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, France, Cyprus, Germany, Italy and USA since the Aardman Academy launched its online offering in November 2020.

Alongside these courses the facility also offers a Lecturer Development Programme which bridges the gap between industry and education, offering academics, advisors and technical demonstrators at educational institutions the opportunity to upskill and learn from award-winning creative talent.

The Aardman Academy In-Studio Stop Motion is now open for applications. Their official website provides full course details, fees and structure.