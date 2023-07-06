Recently, the digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys revealed that it has paid an undisclosed amount to buy a majority stake in KidzByte, an educational news and knowledge media platform for kids.

Chetan D’Souza and Swagat Salunke, two media professionals, founded KidzByte to provide kid-friendly coverage of news, current events, world affairs, general knowledge quizzes and knowledge-based material. It provides this content in a variety of formats, including text, audio, and video. On its video services, it also enables kids to take on the roles of junior journalists and television anchors.

JetSynthesys founder Rajan Navani said, “With KidzByte, we aim to harness the power of technology to nurture young minds and aid their overall growth and development. By leveraging our collective expertise, we are poised to enhance the way children consume, engage with, and contribute to educational content.”

Kids can share their unedited videos with KidzByte, and for Rs 599, the company will edit, animate, and display those videos on its KidzByte TV service. As a part of this initiative, children will also receive a yearly premium access.

D’Souza said, “This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for KidzByte and allows us to reach even more children and schools with our educational platform.”