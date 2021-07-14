9 Story Brands announces partnership with Retail Monster

9 Story Brands announced that it has partnered with Retail Monster, a global brand extension company, to support its franchise, content and retail sales and marketing efforts for its growing portfolio of children’s brands. To kick off the partnership, Retail Monster is working closely with the 9 Story Brands team and leading US retailers to create bespoke retail programs for Karma’s World, 9 Story and Karma’s World Entertainment’s hotly anticipated property set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Based on a concept created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (three-time Grammy Award winner, Fast and Furious Franchise, Fear Factor, Crash), Karma’s World is a coming-of-age story about a young girl finding her voice and using it to change her world. 9 Story Brands has already built out an impressive roster of licensees for the property, including global partnerships with Scholastic and Mattel, with additional partnerships to be announced soon.

“Retail Monster’s experience of driving successful retail programs in the kids’ space is unrivaled,” said 9 Story consumer products co-VP Kyra Halperin. “We are excited to collaborate on unique and innovative retail programs across our brands and offer additional retail support to 9 Story’s licensees.”

“Retail Monster takes a great deal of pride in partnering with world-class licensors on franchise development and retail activations,” said Retail Monster CEO and founder Michael Connolly. “Our team could not be more excited to support 9 Story as we work together to drive truly unique retail executions for Karma’s World and more!”

Retail Monster will also help support retail programs for key properties in the 9 Story Brands’ lineup, including Colorforms, Ladybird Lu, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum and more.