9 Story Media Group partners with multiple global licensing agencies for new animated series ‘Karma’s World’

9 Story and Karma’s World Entertainment have announced that they partnered with multiple international licensing agencies to build out the global licensing program for their new animated series Karma’s World.

Karma’s World is all set to premiere globally later this fall.

The new animated series is based on a concept created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris Bridges (Fast and Furious Franchise, Fear Factor, Crash), and is a coming-of-age story about a young girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

The new partners include Haven in Australia and New Zealand, The Wizards in France, TBR The Brand Residence in Germany, Planeta Junior in Spain, Portugal and Italy, BLA! Boutique Licensing Agency in the Nordics and Eastern Europe, License Connection in Benelux, and Lotus in Latin America.

Commenting on the multiple international licensing partnership with 9 Story co-VP Consumer Products Kristin Lecour said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Haven, The Wizards, TBR The Brand Residence, Planeta Junior, BLA! Boutique Licensing Agency, License Connection and Lotus, to turn Karma’s World into a leading global brand, working with this team of best-in-class agents to develop bespoke programs alongside licensees, retailers and marketing partners will ensure success at a regional level. With the brand’s powerful messages about empowerment, self-expression, and using your voice to change the world, we are excited for Karma’s World to make its mark internationally.”

The roster of agents also includes Retail Monster in the UK, which was announced last month. Deals were secured by 9 Story Brands, 9 Story Media Group’s dedicated brand management and consumer products division.

Karma’s World has already built out an impressive roster of licensees, including global partnerships with Scholastic and Mattel, with additional partnerships to be announced soon.

9 Story Brands will work closely with the international agents to develop regional licensing programs across apparel, accessories, back to school, HBA, role play, arts and crafts and more. The company will also support each territory with localized YouTube, social media and public relations strategies as well as working alongside Mattel and Scholastic to build out regional approaches specific to each market.