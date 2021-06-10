Disney celebrates Winnie the Pooh and Her Majesty’s birthday in style

Image credit: itv

As the world’s most-loved bear, Winnie the Pooh, marks 95 years, Disney released a heart-warming 45-second animation called Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Adventure featuring Pooh and Friends. They pay a tribute to the Queen in the new animation as well since she turned 95 on 21 April this year. So, the beautiful short animation fits the fictional bear’s 95th anniversary and the birthday milestone reached by the monarch in 2021.

The 45-second clip is created by the famous Disney artist Kim Raymond. The animation is inspired from the work of EH Shepard, who created the illustrations for author AA Milne’s original books. In the clip, you will spot Pooh traveling from the Hundred Acre Wood to Windsor Castle with friends Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore to deliver a special present for the Queen and we can only wish it lasted longer. Do you wish to know what exactly is the gift? A giant pot of honey, attached to 95 colourful decent-sized balloons. The animated clip also features a quick touching glimpse of Her Majesty the Queen and takes you back to the world of timeless charm, friendship and simple joys.

“It’s always an honour to draw Winnie the Pooh, and even more so when in the company of Her Majesty the Queen. I have drawn Pooh Bear for over 30 years and continue to be inspired by the classic works of EH Shepard. Disney wanted to create a touching story befitting of the world’s most loved bear, who, for over 95 years, has touched the hearts of millions. I sincerely hope fans enjoy watching Winnie The Pooh And The Royal Adventure as much as I enjoyed creating it,” said Raymond.

Celebrating 95 magical years 💛



Everyone's favourite bear has a special surprise for Her Majesty The Queen 🎈#WinnieThePooh95th pic.twitter.com/qLKCYg2IzE — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) June 10, 2021

To make the fans a part of the Royal Adventure, shopDisney will exhibit exclusive illustrations by Raymond on their official Instagram handle’s stories section. These illustrations will showcase Pooh’s endearing stories, along with the fun adventures and escapades of his friends. Disney’s Tasia Filippatos said, “Winnie the Pooh stories hold a unique place in the hearts of so many around the world. The themes of friendship and simple pleasures are more relevant than ever 95 years on and we’re delighted to share this new tale to help fans celebrate his milestone birthday.”

In the coming months, Disney is planning to launch a wide range of new products and collaborations to mark 95 years of Winnie the Pooh. These products will range from soft toys and apparel for kids, to homeware, loungewear and well-being products for young adults. The company has always valued the emotions of fans attached to Winne the Pooh and never fails to make them a part of its unique heritage.

Pooh first met the Queen five years ago in the story Winnie The Pooh And The Royal Birthday, which marked their shared 90th birthdays. October 2021 marks 95 years since the publication of the first ever Winnie the Pooh stories and his arrival in the Hundred Acre Wood.