Zynga certified as ‘A Great Place to Work’ in the US

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, has been named a Great Place to Work in the U.S., as reflected by a survey of current employees. The global authority on workplace culture found that 95 per cent of Zynga employees said the company is a great place to work, mirroring Zynga’s focus on company culture.

“We are excited to be a Great Place to Work-Certified company. Over the last few years, Zynga has shown tremendous growth in employee engagement.This prestigious certification is the result of our focus on culture, great teamwork and collaboration across our U.S. studios,” said Zynga chief people officer Jeff Ryan.

Zynga supports employees by providing benefits and assistance covering a wide range of areas. Recognising the importance of family, Zynga assists working parents with generous paid parental leave as well as additional family planning benefits. To help employees share their passions, Zynga supports a number of employee resource groups – such as Women At Zynga (WAZ), zPRIDE, Zynga’s Asian and Pacific Islander group (ZAPI), Black Zynga Union (BZU), and Amigoz, among others. Additionally, in keeping with its commitment to pay equity, Zynga completes regular global pay equity audits and was one of the inaugural companies to sign the California Pay Equity Pledge in 2019.

Zynga makes company culture a top priority and continues to foster an inclusive culture for employees to perform their best work, especially during these unprecedented times. When conditions surrounding the pandemic required employees to work from home to encourage health and safety, Zynga quickly developed a comprehensive support program for employees and their families. The program includes on-demand access to mental health care, virtual fitness classes, ergonomic assessments, child care options and paid leave for COVID-19-related circumstances. The company also provided relief payments to assist employees with expenses related to working remotely while offices are closed.

In 2020, Zynga launched a $25 million social impact fund for educational and charitable purposes over the next five years. Its mission is to invest in areas to increase diversity, equity and inclusion within Zynga and the games industry.