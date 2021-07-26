Facebook cloud gaming finally make its way to iPhones and iPads via a web app

Facebook has commenced its cloud gaming service for iOS users on iPhones and iPads via a web app. It is currently available in the US, Canada and Mexico, and is expected to reach Western and Central Europe by early 2022.

iOS users would be able to play simple web-based games like Pokémon Tower Battle and Solitare, among other games as well as, FB cloud gaming will enable users to access the games via a web app, which could be added to their home screens like a native app.

Facebook cloud gaming is offering free games which no other cloud gaming providers are offering currently.

Last October Facebook announced the official launch of Cloud gaming service official, with bunch of new games in the main app, browser, on the web for Android but not for Apple.

According to The Verge, Facebook’s web games library, includes HTML5-based ones as well as advanced titles that could be streamed directly from the cloud. Players could also use the Facebook’s custom payments system called Facebook Pay to do in-game purchases as well.

Earlier Facebook made several attempts to bring cloud gaming for iOS users but Apple blocked it. Soon after Apple altered its policy frameworks to allow for cloud-based games only if they were submitted individually as apps to the App Store for review.

“We’ve come to the same conclusion as others: web apps are the only option for streaming cloud games on iOS at the moment. As many have pointed out, Apple’s policy to ‘allow’ cloud games on the App Store doesn’t allow for much at all. Apple’s requirement for each cloud game to have its own page, go through review, and appear in search listings defeats the purpose of cloud gaming. These roadblocks mean players are prevented from discovering new games, playing cross-device, and accessing high-quality games instantly in native iOS apps — even for those who aren’t using the latest and most expensive devices,” Facebook vice president of gaming Vivek Sharma, told The Verge in a statement.