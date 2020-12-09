YouTube Gaming reveals most-watched live games and streamers of 2020

The streaming services witnessed a huge surge in viewership and subscribers this year. YouTube has now announced that 2020 has been the biggest year for YouTube Gaming with over 100 hours of watch time hours and over 40 million gaming channels.

The most watched game on YouTube was Minecraft with over 201 billion views. Roblox was another popular hit with 75 billion views followed by Garena Free Fire with 72 billion views. An old favourite, Grand Theft Auto V garnered 70 billion views while Fortnite had 67 billion views. Live streaming was big as well with YouTube Gaming witnessing over 10 billion hours of video game live streams. Among the most watched live games, Minecraft took the number one spot again followed by Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, GTA V and PUBG Mobile.Globally, there were over 100 billion hours of gaming content watched on YouTube. From events that pivoted to digital to live streams to an ever-growing library of VOD content, YouTube Gaming is the home for all video game content





Some creators have grown huge numbers in short times. A good example is the Minecraft streamer, Dream, who amassed more than 12 million subscribers from January 2020 to October 2020.

According to YouTube’s official blog, the top creators by gaming views throughout the course of 2020 are:

FGTeeV (USA)

Jelly (Netherlands)

Flamingo (USA)

Robin Hood Gamer (Brazil)

ItsFunneh (Canada)

LazarBeam (Australia)

Slogo (Great Britain)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Arab Games Network (BH)

Vegetta777 (Spain)

Top live streamers by views of 2020 (in no particular order):

NOBRU (Brazil)

MortaL (India)

Dynamo Gaming (India)

Sc0ut (India)

VEGETTA777 (Spain)

TheDonato (Venezuela)

Total Gaming (India)

Gyan Gaming (India)

LazarBeam (Australia)

SOUL Regaltos (India)

MrStiven Tc (Colombia)

Free Fire creators

The fact that Free Fire has garnered a huge 72B views in total suggests a huge range of content available. Here are some of the biggest names in the Free Fire YouTube industry,