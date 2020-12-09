Cyber Group Studios announces a new slate of deals worldwide

Cyber Group Studios, the multi-award-winning company which produces and distributes animated series for kids and families worldwide, has secured a raft of international deals with leading international broadcasters and platforms.

“In these challenging times, we are proud to be working even more closely with our partners around the world. The team has committed to make sure that our programs would get the proper exposure in spite of the absence of physical markets. In this perspective, we are very proud to have launched our first online cyber meetings and screening with great success!” said senior vice- president sales, acquisitions and new media Raphaëlle Mathieu.

Gigantosaurus, 156 x 11′ HD – 2D – CGI, the multi-award-winning adventure-comedy series produced by Cyber Group Studios, is now available on Netflix and Disney +, while currently airing its 1st season throughout 2020 on major international networks, such as Disney Junior worldwide, Rai in Italy, CCTV in China, Tiny Pop in the UK, Super RTL in Germany, SRC in Canada, SVT in Sweden and many others.

While seasons two and three are already in production simultaneously, the first season of the series continues its international expansion, as it has been acquired by:

• CHANNEL 5 (Singapore)

• DR TV (Denmark)

• KAN (Israel)

• KNOWLEDGE NETWORK (English-speaking Canada)

• PTS (Taiwan)

• RTVE (Spain)

• RTS (Switzerland)

• TV AZTECA (Mexico)

• TVP (Poland)

• SVT (Sweden)

• STAR CHANNEL (Greece)

We are also happy to announce that 50/50 Heroes, the brand-new bold and hilarious series of 52 x 11’ episodes produced by Cyber Group Studios and commissioned by pubcaster France Télévisions is currently in production and has been pre-acquired by major broadcaster The Walt Disney Company

(Germany and Eastern Europe).

In addition, Cyber Group Studios announces the signature of significant deals in the following territories:

In North America

• HITN/EDYE (USA) acquired Leo the Wildlife Ranger and Mia

• DHXTV (Canada English) acquired Sadie Sparks

• TELEQUEBEC acquired DRONERS

In Latin America

• EBC TV BRAZIL (Brazil) has acquired The Pirates Next Door, Mirette Investigates and Zou season 2

• CANAL ONCE (Mexico) picked Mirette Investigates & The Pirates Next Door

• SENAL COLOMBIA (Colombia) renewed another season of Zou

In Europe

• TVP (Poland) – Along with Gigantosaurus season 1, TVP picked up the series Tom Sawyer and Zorro: The Chronicles

• TG4 (Ireland) has acquired Taffy season 1 and Sadie Sparks

• DISCOVERY ITALY has acquired Ernest and Rebecca

In Asia

• Channel 5 (Singapore) – In addition to Gigantosaurus season 1, Mediacorp group also acquired Zou season 3, Mini Ninjas season 2 and Mirette Investigates for Channel 5

• True Visions (Thailand) picked up Zak Jinks and Leo the Wildlife Ranger

In the Middle East

Several package deals were closed with major broadcasters in the United Arab Emirates:

• MBC Shahid

• Majid

• Kan (Israel) has acquired Sadie Sparks in addition to Gigantosaurus