Xsolla announces new office location in Kuala Lumpur as part of continued expansion and commitment to Asia

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, celebrates opening a new office in Kuala Lumpur, one of the fastest-growing cities in Asia and the largest city in Malaysia. This will be the largest Xsolla office globally outside of Los Angeles, where it is headquartered. This expansion helps Xsolla offer its growing list of innovative products to even more game companies worldwide.

“We welcome Xsolla’s entry into Malaysia, and their confidence in our digital content ecosystem is a glowing endorsement of Malaysia’s capabilities and capacities. We will continue to strive to facilitate further expansion and growth of key partners in utilising the nation as a hub to land and expand to the wider ASEAN region. With the new national strategic initiative, Malaysia Digital (MD), in place, we are confident that Malaysia will continue to be the digital hub of choice,” said MDEC CEO Ts. Mahadhir Aziz.

Xsolla provides industry-leading solutions helping mobile, PC, and web-based video game developers to expand their audiences and monetise their games better. The expansion into Kuala Lumpur is in line with the growing number of gamers and mobile game companies in Asia, enabling Xsolla to provide products that align with market needs and help our partners engage directly with consumers.

“Xsolla has recognised the importance of growth within the gaming industry and the region. By establishing a local entity within Kuala Lumpur, we will expand our network to help developers provide exclusive access to gamers and their preferred payment method to purchase their favourite games. Because of our regional expansion, we will be adding new talent to the Xsolla development team here in Kuala Lumpur to support the local efforts and our global team,” said Xsolla managing director Ilya Mamontov in Malaysia .

Xsolla helps video game developers fund, launch, market, monetise and sell their games in over 200 countries worldwide. Its advanced tools and services can enable developers to accelerate their gaming business by reaching players who want to pay for their gaming experiences using their preferred payment method locally. Xsolla has already helped provide developers with access to new gamers by enabling transactions in 130 plus currencies and 20 plus languages.

“We are making great strides around the world to help our partners market, sell and monetise their games in over 200 plus regions. As a global company, this office opening will continue our mission of helping our game partners achieve even greater success in this ever-evolving market,” said Xsolla president Chris Hewish.