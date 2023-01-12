Marvel Comics shared details about Free Comic Book Day 2023 titles

Marvel Comics’ Free Comic Book Day offering, which was first announced in November, has received fresh information. 2023’s Free Comic Book Day titles will also highlight creators and characters from various cultures, communities, and identities and serve as the ideal first comic for new readers. These Free Comic Book Day books will serve as lead-in stories to the biggest comic book sagas of 2023, including Fall of X and Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s upcoming epic.

First-look images of some of those comics are also revealed by Marvel.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, Fall of X! First, X-Men masterminds Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara give fans a peek at the drama to come at this year’s Hellfire Gala and reveal the surprising fate of Captain Krakoa. Then, superstar artist Javier Garrón joins Duggan for a story that features the rise of Stark Sentinels and lays the groundwork for an uncanny new team book launching later this year. Plus, meet Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti at the crossroads of science and magic with a sneak peek at their upcoming mystery project!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will web-sling readers into the exciting developments currently taking place in the world of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom! First, see Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason unleash the full fury of Peter Parker’s new spidey suit and reveal the exciting plans for one of Spider-Man’s fiercest foes. Then, witness a symbiote experiment gone horribly wrong and the creation of a terrifying new enemy for Venom in a story by writer Al Ewing and new Venom artist Cafu. Plus, a surprising preview of the new Marvel saga is just on the horizon by two of Marvel’s top creators!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel’s Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include a range of stories from previous Marvel’s Voices issues that star Ms Marvel, Luke Cage, Wave, and more! Plus, a brand-new Ironheart adventure by writer John Jennings and Paris Alleyne debuts her deadly new nemesis, Khem!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 [GOLD TITLE]

Written by Zeb Wells, Al Ewing, and more

Art by Patrick Gleason, Cafu, and more

Cover by Patrick Gleason

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 [SILVER TITLE]

Written by John Jennings, Nyla Innuksuk, Sabir Pirzada, Alyssa Wong, and Cody Ziglar

Art by Paris Alleyne, Natasha Donovan, Eric Koda, Stephen Byrne, DIÓGENES Neves, and Eder Messias

Cover by Chris Allen

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 [SILVER TITLE]