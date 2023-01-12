Post Office Studios expands its global footprint; partners with Ochurus and Honeymill

To cater to the demand of more versatile and engaging content and stand out on a global stage, Post Office Studios, the motion design and new media technology arm of Kulfi Collective, has partnered with internationally acclaimed partners Ochurus (Colombia) and Honeymill (Australia).

Ochurus, a Bogota based production and distribution company, will exclusively represent Post Office Studios in the Latin American market and together the two studios will extend their production and motion design expertise across South America. Sydney based animation studio, illustration agency and mixed media production company Honeymill will represent Post Office across Australia and New Zealand.

Post Office Studios specialises in creating design driven, tech-enabled, immersive content at scale for brands. Through these two lucrative partnerships, they aim to amplify their reach and enhance their portfolio of creative CGI, motion graphics and animation artists and illustrators across the world.

“It is important to note that our content is aimed at both the Indian market and global markets. This not only allows us to expand our reach exponentially but also offers us the opportunity to work with a variety of thought leaders and strategists as we build a robust and diverse portfolio of work. Our goal has always been to take India to the world. With our new partners Ochurus and Honeymill, we are thrilled to have four reps on our label. This benefits our team greatly and also allows us to usher in a plethora of opportunities for individuals pursuing motion design careers,” said chief creative officer Aditya Tawde.

“At Ochurus, we are delighted to collaborate with some of the greatest talents from across the world. Today, we are proud to add Post Office Studios to our list of creative partners. We look forward to showcasing their expertise in motion design and animation in the South American region and expanding our network collectively. Together, we hope to bring our talents and skills to the world,” said Ochurus founder and producer Claudia Guerra.

“Bringing in excellent international animation studios of all styles is at the core of Honeymill’s commitment to breaking geographical boundaries. Post Office Studios is a very welcome addition to the Honeymill roster especially when you consider their versatility and ability to deliver quality motion graphics, 2D, and 3D. I am excited to create some awesome work together in the AUS + NZ region,” added Honeymill creative director and founder Paul Bennell.

As brands continue to focus on building a unique digital presence for themselves, the animation industry has witnessed an unprecedented boom. The global pandemic allowed artists and creatives the opportunity to address this demand virtually- enabling them to transcend borders and digitally expand their businesses to various parts of the world.

Since its inception, Post Office Studios has aimed to put India on the global map and through these partnerships, they will bring new opportunities for talented designers and animators to showcase their work to the world. The respective representations will usher in a new phase for Post Office Studios and help them establish a strong base in both the Latin American and Australian markets.