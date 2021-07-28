Xbox Series X|S are now the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever

Microsoft released data from its fourth fiscal quarter this week and has confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are now the company’s fastest-selling consoles of all time.

Ever since the fourth quarter commenced all the way to its end on 30 June, Microsoft said (via GamesIndustry.biz) that the division in which Xbox is included took a leap by nine per cent in revenue to $14.1 billion. Gaming revenue, specifically, spiked by 11 per cent to arrive at $357 million. Revenue earned from gaming hardware increased by 172 per cent in the fourth quarter with more Xbox consoles being sold when compared to the availability of the consoles previously.

We estimate that the Xbox Series X|S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021.



Compared to our estimate of 5.7m for Xbox One and 5.0m for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe.



Supply for Series X|S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 27, 2021

Although Microsoft released revenue details, there was no information on just how many Xbox Series X|S consoles had been sold. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmed estimated that the Xbox Series X|S sales accounted for 6.5 million as of 30 June when the quarter ended. This estimate would outstrip the Xbox One by nearly a million consoles with the gap between the newer hardware and the Xbox 360 being even bigger.

So far as the content available on those consoles goes, the figures were rose and fell based on where one looked. The subdivision of Xbox pertaining to content and services witnessed a decline of four per cent last quarter which was attributed to “a decline in third-party titles on a strong prior year comparable that benefitted from stay-at-home scenarios.”

Microsoft did not provide an update on Game Pass subscriber numbers during the call.