Flying Ants Studios’ mobile game ‘Jelly Ball Splash’ receives new update

Jamshedpur based Flying Ants Studios’ Jelly Ball Splash, a minimalistic, two-tap game based on timing and precision, has recently received a big update.

Jelly Ball Splash is a simple game with minimal graphics and game components. The focus is on tapping twice – once to release the ball and make it fall in a way that it avoids hitting the obstacles, and second, to catch it perfectly inside the jelly so as to make it twist, turn, blast and splash itself all over. The precision with which the ball is caught inside the jelly determines the points. Users can collect stars as the ball falls down. If the ball is stopped out of the jelly or isn’t stopped at all, or hits any obstacle on its way down, its game over and users must restart the level.

The game now has enhanced visuals with better and more responsive jellies, a revamped UI/UX design, new play environments and much more. Complete list of updated features:

· Jellies – the jellies are now more realistic and more responsive to the falling ball.

· More splashing fun – With all new jelly burst effect, every splash is a lot more fun

· New environments – New environment with enhanced lighting.

· Star collection – Users can now collect stars which can be used to continue the game after losing all lives.

· Obstacles – New obstacles have been added to make the game more challenging