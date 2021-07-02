WinZO raises $65 million in Series C to accelerate growth in the Indian interactive entertainment industry

WinZO, has raised $65 million in a Series C funding round, led by California-based Griffin Gaming Partners, taking the total tally of capital raised by the Company to $90 million. Griffin is making its first ever investment in India in WinZO, India’s largest multiplayer gaming platform. This financing follows only eight months after the company raised its Series B from returning investors Makers Fund, Courtside Ventures, and Bain Capital co-chairman Steve Pagliuca. Griffin Gaming Partners co-founder Phil Sanderson, will join WinZO’s board of directors.

With a focus on competitive multiplayer gaming experiences, WinZO’s mission is to create a culturally relevant mobile games platform with broad-based adoption. WinZO seeks to position itself at the forefront of Indian gaming culture with an expansive influencer network catering to more than 50 million registered users. The platform is currently offered in 12 languages, unlocking demographics that have historically gone underserved.

WinZO’s Series C raise represents yet another meaningful milestone reached by the company since its establishment in 2018. The company has grown its revenues tenfold over the last 12 months, and has partnered with over 100 leading game developers to realize the full potential of the Indian mobile gaming market through in-game integration of WinZO’s social gaming framework.

“We are super excited to partner with the Griffin team.Their incredible experience and precious insights across the global media & entertainment landscape shall be valuable as we continue to disrupt the Indian gaming ecosystem. With this raise, we plan to grow much faster and become an even more lovable product for our consumers. WinZO is poised and strategically well positioned to be one of the first ‘Made in India’ products that will rule the world in coming years,” said WinZO co-founder, Paavan Nanda.

“We are excited to make Griffin Gaming Partners’ first investment in India backing WinZO, the company behind the largest social gaming app in the country. The company is led by best-in-class management with an extraordinary product vision. We saw in WinZO’s games incredible retention and monetization metrics we believe set the company up for continued explosive growth and are proud to support the team on the journey,” commented Griffin Gaming Partners co-founder Nick Tuosto and LionTree managing director Head of Gaming. “

“WinZO’s growth is a testament to the value the company is unlocking in the Indian market.We are excited to continue to support WinZO and their leadership team who combine expertise and unique local insights with a strong vision to grow the Indian games and entertainment sector,” commented Makers Fund general partner Michael Cheung.