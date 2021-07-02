Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires Nixxes to further elevate PlayStation studios exclusive titles

Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) announced that SIE has completed the acquisition of Nixxes Software B.V. (“Nixxes”), an industry-leading Dutch studio with more than 20 years of experience in game development and optimization. Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, effective immediately, Nixxes will join PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE. They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality,” said PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

“We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios. We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans,” said Nixxes founder and sr. director development Jurjen Katsman. “

Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.