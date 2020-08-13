Who are the highest-paid esports players as of 2020?

As an industry, esports is now global and registering the type of success many other sports are desperate to achieve. In fact, esports is the fastest-growing segment within the entire sporting world and the prize money on offer reflects that. Sponsorship packages are bigger than ever, with huge brands jumping on board.

Not every game is suitable for the esports competitive gaming genre, though. It’s highly unlikely that we’ll ever see online blackjack in Canada on our television screens soon, put it that way. Numerous console games will never be suitable in a competitive arena either. Games like League of Legends, Dota 2 and Overwatch are perfect for this type of setting, but other well-known games perhaps never will be. Overall, though, the esports scene is rapidly growing, and professional players from around the world are reaping the rewards from it.

Professional players are even looking at ways physiotherapy can help them in competitive settings, alongside eating better and generally looking after themselves more. It takes a lot to succeed in esports, especially with the huge amount of money usually at stake these days too. It’s the sort of money that can change lives.

With earnings in esports higher than ever before, we thought we’d go through some of the highest-paid players at the moment and their overall earnings. Maybe you’ll be next?

Johan Sundstein

Also known as N0tail or BigDaddyN0tail, Johan Sundstein has earned $3,752,055.59 in what has been a highly successful career for Dota 2’s big daddy. Currently playing for Team OG, Johan Sundstein and this team are the defending champions of The International after winning it in 2018 with an amazing performance. The man from Denmark has certainly done well for himself.

Jesse Vainikka

With earnings of $3,323,463.82, Jesse Vainikka – also known as JerAx – is a support who is currently registering huge success with Team OG at Dota 2. A previous member of Team Liquid, JerAx has been one of the strongest players on the scene for a while now. His departure from Team Liquid eventually led to triumph with his new side at Team OG, winning The International title with them in 2018.

Anathan Pham

Australian Anathan Pham has been the key ingredient behind the OG esports dynasty in Dota 2, being a member of the team since 2017 and coming out on top on numerous occasions. Playing as a position 1 hero for OG, Anathan Pham has made a real name for himself on the Dota 2 scene, which is why his earnings of $6,000,411.96 make total sense. Although he’s currently on a break from competitive esports gaming, the Aussie is expected to be back at OG soon.

Sebastien Debs

Yes, yet another Team OG member, Sebastien Debs has $5,501,233.01 to his name. Dota 2 and being part of Team OG clearly pays well as he joins the highest earners on this list who are part of exactly the same setup. Ceb, as he is also known, has won every major Dota 2 tournament since joining the team, which says it all regarding his talent.

Topias Taavitsainen

You’ve guessed it; we have another Team OG member in Topias Taavitsainen and his earnings of $5,419,538.17 playing Dota 2. Known as Topson, the 22-year-old has been a member since 2018, winning every major competition with the team since arriving. Topson and Ceb share that remarkable record, with both players making a clearly notable difference since joining Team OG.

Other high earners are Kuro Takhasomi ($4,165,926.95), Amer Al-Barkawi ($3,730,337.28), Ivan Ivanov ($3,521,411.76), Maroun Merhej ($3,124,344.84), Lasse Urpalainen ($3,505,116.04) and Kyle Giersdorf ($3,069,966.63).