MX Player’s gaming platform witnessed 25mn monthly active users

Since the inception of gaming feature launch in February 2020, games on MX Player has grown from nine hyper-casual games to over 60 games, that is now available across its Android and iOS apps. Over the past few months, MX Player has seen a big jump in consumption on its gaming platform, having grown to 25mn monthly active gaming users, and is seeing engagement north of 70 minutes/user per day.

MX Player CEO,Karan Bedi, commented, “The past few months has seen supercharged growth for MX as a platform, across video, games, and music. the COVID pandemic has seen Digital-first, at home businesses move to the mainstream of life in India.”

For creation of these games, MX Player has partnered with gaming giants Nazara, Gamezop, Gamespix and Google games Snacks amongst others. Its inventory ranges across categories from Indian board games to strategy, quiz, racing, arcade, sports, action and more to cater to the diverse gaming interest of the users.

The gaming platform now also has virtual currencies, PvP battles, tournaments and leaderboards, real-cash prizes and social features to provide an immersive gaming experience.

MX Player COO Vivek Jain, notes, “MX Player hosts a slew of hyper-casual mobile-only games that cater to both regular and new gamers. To give a consistent flavour of freshness to our users, we have been adding 4~5 new games every week since May. As a result, the time spend per user is skyrocketing and is up 180 per cent over the 4-month pandemic period. We have curated and built these games with an India first mindset featuring popular household games like – Ludo, Cricket and Carrom. With our pervasive presence across demographics, we intend on making gaming experience democratic, and act as a one-stop solution to all entertainment needs of Indians.”

Given consistently low mobile internet costs and its existing depth of penetration, the platform has welcomed India’s new digital audience to the app ecosystem and sees over 50 per cent traction coming in from Tier II markets and beyond.