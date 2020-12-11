‘WCC 3’ wins IGDC ‘Studio Game of the Year’ title

World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3) won the ‘Studio Game of Year’ award at the Indian Game Developers Conference (IGDC) today. This is a consecutive award for the World Cricket Championship (WCC) franchise in this category, WCC Rivals having bagged the runner-up spot last year.

Earlier this year WCC won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Government of India and more recently, the third edition of the game bagged the ‘Google Play Best of 2020 award’ in the ‘Users’ Choice’ category, only after a few weeks of its launch.

Next Wave Multimedia co-founder and CEO P.R. Rajendran says, “It is absolutely thrilling to win another title. The team has put a lot of hard work and innovation behind the game and this award comes as a hattrick for us at WCC. This is a validation of all our effort. We look forward to continuing to provide value to our fans and the industry at large.”

The WCC franchise has crossed 143+ million downloads globally. This ‘Made in India’ game franchise filled the cricket void this pandemic by giving fans a near-actual and immersive cricket experience, resulting in more than 22 million downloads between February and August 2020. Alongside the game also recently witnessed more than 100 per cent growth in-app purchases between February and November 2020.

Apart from the aforementioned accolades, the franchise also has multiple others to its name including Google Editor’s Choice (2016 to 2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 and 2018. Furthermore, the cricket game has also been featured among the Top 10 Games for Monthly Active Users by the App Annie Report for three years in a row (2016 to 2018) and was also listed under Top 10 games by time spent in Android and iOs by App Annie 2016 report.