Here is the winners’ list of IGDC Awards 2020

In its 12th year, to boost the enthusiasm of indie game developers, IGDC initiated the award ceremony.

It plays a key role in developing the Indian gaming ecosystem – helping developers gain valuable insights, pick up new skills, as well as connect with publishers and investors that they otherwise may not have had access to. The conference is followed by the awards which is the centerpiece of efforts made to recognize and promote talented Indian developers. Since the inception of the conference, the size of the Indian games industry has grown manifold. Here is the winners’ list:

Upcoming Game of the Year:



Forgotten Fields – Frostwood Interactive-Winner

Two Leaves and a bud – Tea Garden Simulator – Flying Robot Studios-Runner-up

Hey Puppeteer – SidKing

Deception – Bone Game Studios

Reforester – Red Panda Transmedia



Student Game of the Year:

DJ Loopman – National Institute Of Design-Winner

XV-1900/86 – Pulkitoki- Runnerup

DP – awd3n

Confirm Running Nose Games

Nomino – Molten Labs

Indie Game of the Year:

Raji – Nodding Heads Games-Winner

Bonfire 2 – Xigma games-Runner up

Gamedev Beatdown – QYJO

Miner’s Mettle – Singular Scheme

Mystic Pillars – Holy Cow Productions

Studio Game of the Year:

World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) – Nextwave Multimedia- Winner

Asian Cooking Star – TheAppGuruz-Runner Up

Hidden Escape- Secret Agent Adventure Mystery – Vincell Studios Inc.

KahaniBox – Raidenbit Interactive

Princess Pop – Mad Over Games