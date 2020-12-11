Here is the winners’ list of IGDC Awards 2020

In its 12th year, to boost the enthusiasm of indie game developers, IGDC initiated the award ceremony.
It plays a key role in developing the Indian gaming ecosystem – helping developers gain valuable insights, pick up new skills, as well as connect with publishers and investors that they otherwise may not have had access to. The conference is followed by the awards which is the centerpiece of efforts made to recognize and promote talented Indian developers. Since the inception of the conference, the size of the Indian games industry has grown manifold. Here is the winners’ list:
Upcoming Game of the Year:
Forgotten Fields – Frostwood Interactive-Winner
Two Leaves and a bud – Tea Garden Simulator – Flying Robot Studios-Runner-up
Hey Puppeteer – SidKing
Deception – Bone Game Studios
Reforester – Red Panda Transmedia
Student Game of the Year:
DJ Loopman – National Institute Of Design-Winner
XV-1900/86 – Pulkitoki- Runnerup
DP – awd3n
Confirm Running Nose Games
Nomino – Molten Labs
Indie Game of the Year:
Raji – Nodding Heads Games-Winner
Bonfire 2 – Xigma games-Runner up
Gamedev Beatdown – QYJO
Miner’s Mettle – Singular Scheme
Mystic Pillars – Holy Cow Productions
Studio Game of the Year:
World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3) – Nextwave Multimedia- Winner
Asian Cooking Star – TheAppGuruz-Runner Up
Hidden Escape- Secret Agent Adventure Mystery – Vincell Studios Inc.
KahaniBox – Raidenbit Interactive
Princess Pop – Mad Over Games