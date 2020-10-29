‘Watch Dogs Legion’s’ hotfix is live on consoles; PC players will have to wait

Watch Dogs: Legion is out today. It is quite a large game but also has its own share of issues. Ubisoft has outlined fixes for a number of them, including improvements to performance. While the hotfix is currently live on Xbox One and PS4, PC players will have to wait till tomorrow for the same.

In terms of performance improvements, overall gameplay and driving should be smoother on PS4. Frame rate drops that can happen when walking through checkpoints have also been fixed along with the frame rate performance while driving. For PC players, frame rates have been improved on Nvidia RTX GPUs and a freeze that could occur when switching controllers has also been fixed. Those seeing crashes on PC are also advised to update their OS to minimum 1903 or 1909.

Here are the full patch notes. This thread on the Ubisoft forums will be updated with exact times for the planned maintenance.