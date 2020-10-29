‘Watch Dogs Legion’s’ hotfix is live on consoles; PC players will have to wait

Watch Dogs: Legion is out today. It is quite a large game but also has its own share of issues. Ubisoft has outlined fixes for a number of them, including improvements to performance. While the hotfix is currently live on Xbox One and PS4, PC players will have to wait till tomorrow for the same.
In terms of performance improvements, overall gameplay and driving should be smoother on PS4. Frame rate drops that can happen when walking through checkpoints have also been fixed along with the frame rate performance while driving. For PC players, frame rates have been improved on Nvidia RTX GPUs and a freeze that could occur when switching controllers has also been fixed. Those seeing crashes on PC are also advised to update their OS to minimum 1903 or 1909.
Here are the full patch notes. This thread on the Ubisoft forums will be updated with exact times for the planned maintenance.
- Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving
- Made several improvements to PC performance
- Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs
- Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints
- Improved the framerate performance when driving
- Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC
- Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4
- Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One