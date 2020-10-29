The Hindu Education Plus organises a webinar on career options in animation and design on 31 October

With the animation and design industry growing exponentially over the past few years, the mediums have gained tremendous momentum and attention.

Keeping that in mind, The Hindusthan College of Arts and Science Coimbatore, DJ Education and Training (MAAC) and The Hindu Education Plus (part of print news publication, The Hindu) have announced a webinar on career opportunities in the field of animation and design on 31 October.

The webinar will focus on the three-year B.Voc degree programme in graphic design, eligibility criteria for admission, curriculum, aspects of industry integration, eligibility for higher studies and the job opportunities available in the ecosystem.

Students who are currently studying or have just completed 12th standard, as well as diploma holders, can attend the webinar, to be held from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

Hindusthan College of Arts & Science principal A. Ponnusamy, Realworks Studios founder Sivaprasad Velayudhan and 3D Animation-VFX creator and educator at MAAC Stalin T.M. will participate and discuss the prospects and career options at the virtual event.

The session will be moderated by The Hindu’s S. Sudarshan. The webinar is free (no registration cost) and more details are available on The Hindu website.