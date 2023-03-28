Before a full release, slated for early 2024, Warner Bros. Games is closing the open beta for MultiVersus. WB-themed free-to-play Super Smash Bros.-like game will be taken offline from 25 June.

The players can still play the game as it is available offline. The players can access the training room and local matches while using any in-game acquired characters and cosmetics. Whatever progress a player has made will be available to them again in 2024 but the players will not get their refund for paid content.

Player First Games CEO and co-founder Tony Huynh said, “We have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”

The game MultiVersus was originally launched in July 2022. Since then, the number of players has decreased. Hopefully after the update, the creators see an increase in numbers.