Voting for the 38th Golden Joystick Awards is now live

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 voting is now live, and fans can vote in 18 categories that celebrate the best in gaming across all formats. From Best PlayStation game to Best Gaming Hardware, fans can vote on the games and trends that mattered to them over the past 12 months – and they’ll be able to claim a free gaming-themed ebook to enjoy just by voting.

The awards will take place this November at a yet-to-be-confirmed date. This year’s ceremony – the 38th in the Golden Joysticks’ history – will be going all-digital like most other events in 2020, so everyone will be able to stream it from home and get the maximum experience.

18 different categories include Best Multiplayer Game, Best Storytelling, and Best Visual Design. There are also a few categories that are a bit less traditional or even new, such as Best Family Game, Best Community Game, and Still Playing (a best multiplayer with games-as-a-service heavy category). A few more categories will present themselves soon, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year. That award will go live during the final two weeks of the voting period.

Here are the categories:

Publicly voted categories:

Best Audio

Best Game Community

Best Family Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best New / Streamer Broadcaster

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Esports Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Still Playing Award

Best Studio

Ultimate Game of the Year

Publicly voted categories (shortlists yet to be announced):

Critically-chosen categories (selected by our judging panel):