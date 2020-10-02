Disney Junior’s ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ begins production

Disney Junior has greenlit a new animated series that will feature Mickey Mouse alongside Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto. Mickey Mouse Funhouse is described as “a whimsical animated series for preschoolers and their families.”

Set to debut in 2021, the series introduces Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse who leads the Sensational Six on imaginative adventures. Targeted at kids aged two to seven and their families, the show will feature two 11-minute stories along with a dance break separating the two stories.

The series aims to teach imaginative play, encourage wish fulfillment and impart an age-appropriate social and emotional lessons about friendship, creativity and ingenuity.

Disney Junior senior VP of original programming and general manager Joe D’Ambrosia, released a statement: “Preschoolers around the world love Mickey Mouse and friends, and we are eager to showcase these beloved characters as they are transported to magical new destinations in each episode, encouraging kids to expand their own worlds using their imaginations, we can’t wait for our young audience to meet Funny, who is a dynamic and playful addition to the treasured world of Mickey Mouse.”

It follows other animated adventures with Mickey on Disney Junior that have included Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Phil Weinstein is executive producer, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor. Alan Bodner (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) serves as art director. Beau Black (The Lion Guard) is the series composer and will co-write the original songs with Loren Hoskins (Jake and the Never Land Pirates). The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.