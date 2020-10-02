Netflix announces a stellar cast of the upcoming anime series, ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’

Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The series is a spin-off prequel of Zack Snyder’s in-development zombie-action heist film Army of the Dead. The story is set during the early stages of the zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and focuses on the origin story of Scott Ward and his crew’s efforts to protect their loved ones from the catastrophe.

The series has a stellar cast with A-listers like Joe Manganiello (Justice League) as Rose, Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Torrance, Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) as Boorman, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) as Chen, Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) as Lucilia, Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!) as Willow, Jena Malone (Antebellum) as Zeta, Yetide Badaki (American Gods) as Queen Meeru, Christina Wren (Man of Steel) as Nicole, Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop) as Meagan, and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Clemenson.

The newly announced cast joins Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell in the series created by Jay Oliva. It is directed by Zack Snyder and Oliva, produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller, along with animations from Meduzarts Animation Studio.

Though Snyder’s film isn’t set to release until next year, Netflix already has plans in place to expand the Army of the Dead universe. In addition to the anime series, Netflix has also announced a prequel film in September.