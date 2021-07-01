Vincent Fortin wins ‘Fortnite’ All-Stars tournament and joins esports team Team33

PaMstou joins Team33

Vincent “PaMstou” Fortin, a 15-year-old Canadian kid, wins Fortnite All-Stars tournament on 26June 2021, and takes home the big prize of $75,000. The tournament organised each year by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, attracts thousands of participants every year as well as many well-known professional teams in the field of eSports.

“I am incredibly happy to have won this tournament, especially since several big names were participating! No one expected me to win as I have never won a major tournament before this one. It goes to show that with hard work and dedication, anyone can win a major tournament and I look forward to winning more in the future,” Fortin shared with us.

In order to win the Fortnite tournament, Fortin had to defeat some of the biggest names in the Fortnite game, including famous players like Bhuga, Faze Centered, Faze Dubs, NRG clix and many others. These players are part of the biggest teams in the field of esports, with budgets of several hundred million dollars dedicated to player development and training.

Following his victory, Fortin obtained offers from several esports teams in the United States, Canada and Europe, and decided to sign with Team 33, headquartered in Hollywood, CA who is currently ranked the 8th best Fortnite team in NA according to famous website Fandom.

“We are very honored and blown away at the opportunity to sign Vincent to Team 33. We followed him closely during the Fortnite All-Stars tournament and were very impressed by his performance.We look forward to working closely with Vincent and we are confident that with our current team including Vincent we will be one of the Top 3 Fortnite teams in NA this year,” states Team 33 CEO Tyler Gallagher.

After speaking with the management at Team 33, they told us that they will be officially closing their Fortnite roster for the year so they can focus on development and training of all their pro players.

“Vincent signing with Team 33 means that he will participate in the upcoming Fortnite tournaments under the Team 33 banner where he will represent his team on social networks and share exciting new content with his fans weekly. He will join the exclusive roster of Team 33 players and will train with them as he gets ready for the upcoming Fortnite tournaments,” stated Team 33 COO Joseph Rini.