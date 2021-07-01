Wildlife Studios adds Jonathan Durr for Foxbear Games to tap RPG mobile gaming

Wildlife Studios has cemented its third exclusive game development partnership in the industry. Top game creator Jonathan Durr will be leading the new independent studio in Los Angeles, California. The news follows Wildlife’s recent announcements of Never Forget Games, led by Ray Mazza and Mike Duke, and SuperWOW! Games, led by Lu Gigliotti.



Durr is best known as the game director on Marvel Strike Force, and helped build and grow the game as it migrated from Kabam, to FoxNext, and finally Scopely. Since 2018, Marvel Strike Force has cultivated a loyal player base who continue to invest in the experience daily – the title had a 70per cent growth in total revenue last year, generating approximately $300M.



“Wildlife has offered an unprecedented opportunity with the system they have created.Foxbear Games will initially focus on bringing different audiences to the RPG genre, while building a truly immersive experience that players will love to play everyday for years to come. We are excited to partner with Wildlife and eager to work alongside their team to bring our ideas to life,” said Jonathan Durr.



“With Jonathan Durr, we’re adding someone who has mastered the understanding of deep RPG systems to our creative network. With Durr’s expertise and long history of success with the RPG genre, paired with Wildlife’s infrastructure, we are confident that Foxbear Games will deliver an amazing new mobile experience to gamers around the world,” said Wildlife Studios CEO Victor Lazarte.