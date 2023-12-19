Telecom operator Vi (formerly Vodafone & Idea) has partnered with French mobile video game developer Gameloft to offer a range of games to its users via Vi Games on Vi App.

This range of hyper casual games will be across genres such as action, adventure, sports, racing, and more. Through this partnership, Vi customers can access Gameloft originals and other game titles such as Danger Dash, Block Breaker Unlimited, Ludi Bubbles, Asphalt Retro and more at no additional cost.

On the Vi App, the network’s users need to navigate to Vi Games’ Fun Games section. As per the company, the Gameloft options on Vi Games come with anti-fraud detection and security solutions.

The current offering to subscribers is free of cost. Vi plans to launch a subscription based service of Gameloft’s tournament-led service called Arena in the near future.