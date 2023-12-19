Expanding its offerings for digital publishers worldwide, Indian mobile gaming platform Gamezop has launched a cricket portal Criczop and two other products. The platform believes that these additions will allow apps and websites to integrate diverse content, while boosting user engagement and driving advertising revenue.

The two other products launched along with Criczop are Newszop and Astrozop.

“Gamezop’s mission is to build the world’s largest distribution network for digital content. The addition of these new verticals is a natural step in that direction,” said Gamezop CEO and co-founder Yashash Agarwal.



“The launch of Quizzop in 2022 opened doors for us to explore new opportunities, eventually leading us to focus on Newszop, Astrozop and Criczop. While each product has its unique features, for the ease of our partners, the integration process is the same. Our aim is to create a platform layer running across our products that centralises crucial functions – such as first-party data collection, privacy compliance, content recommendation engines, cloud infrastructure management, direct ad sales and optimised ad serving – so that we can continue expanding into new verticals on a scalable basis and adding value for publishers around the world,” Agarwal added.

As per Gamezop:

Criczop is an easy-to-integrate cricket portal designed for publishers catering to audiences in cricket-playing nations. It offers live scores, match schedules, commentary, highlights and trending tweets.

Astrozop is an embeddable astrology hub for publishers that engages their users with personalised tarot card readings. Exciting additions such as zodiac readings, compatibility reports and career horoscopes are soon to follow.

Newszop is a plug-and-play solution that can be integrated within apps and websites as a news centre. It offers verified, real-time news and trending stories from trusted sources.

Gamezop believes that in response to the global challenge of declining advertising revenues, its new offerings build upon its solution that is empowering publishers worldwide with expanded capabilities. According to the platform, publishers partnering with Gamezop can see a 15-40 per cent boost in advertising revenue by integrating the company’s plug-and-play solutions for gaming, quizzing, news, astrology and cricket.

Like the company’s flagship product Gamezop and quiz centre Quizzop, the newly launched solutions can be integrated within 30 minutes and are free for both publishers and their users. This ensures publishers enhance their platforms with engaging content without disrupting user experience or incurring costs.