Prime Video announced that all eight episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (previously announced as The Hospital) will debut on 23 February 2024.

The series has been created by Emmy Award winning creator Cirocco Dunlap, and Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with animation by Titmouse Studios, the series which has a two-season order, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined the cast as a series regular, alongside previously announced cast members Rudolph, Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In season one, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with EPs Rudolph, Behrens and Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (The Hospital).