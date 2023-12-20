What’s been one of the most popular online games over the years? It has to be Slingo Bingo. With over 400,000 players since its release back in the 1990s, this game continues to grow in popularity — and evolved over time as technology, and game making, has improved.

Whether you have yet to try it, or you’re one of the thousands of people who already love Slingo Bingo, it’s good to know how to get the most fun out of the game. But also, how to stay safe while playing it!

In this article, we’ll put the spotlight on Slingo Bingo, how you play the game and how to make the most out of it while doing so. Read on to find out more.

What is Slingo Bingo?

Slingo is a combination of two of the most popular games — Slots and Bingo. It’s easy to get started and will be familiar for those who have played either of these two games before. To win, you have to complete lines on a bingo-card style board while slot machine reels spin numbers on each.

These days, there are loads of different Slingo themes to suit any style or interest — with something for everyone to enjoy!

Ways you can stay safe

No matter what casino game you’re playing online, it’s important to consider your safety. Having peace of mind knowing you’ve taken any and all precautions when playing will also ensure you’re having the most fun.

See our top tips for keeping yourself safe while playing Slingo below.

Stick to your bankroll

Before you play any casino game, you should take a bit of time to review your bankroll and set a limit. It’s a good idea to write it down and make sure it’s somewhere you can see it, so that while you’re playing you can keep on track.



Despite how it sounds setting this limit — and sticking to it — can actually improve your Slingo playing experience. It also allows you to budget over time and play as often as you’d like, without going overboard and ruining the fun.

Take breaks



Whether it’s a bathroom visit, to get a snack or just a few minutes doing something else, it’s important to take breaks while playing games.

Having regular breaks helps you make better decisions and also helps you to enjoy the gaming experience to the fullest. If you’re prone to forgetting them, you can set a timer on your phone to remind you.

Set a time limit

Speaking of taking breaks — the fun has to stop at some point! Along with setting a limit on your spending and booking in some break time, you should also decide on how long you want to play for.

It can be easy to get carried away while you’re being entertained (how many of us have binged a series on Netflix?), so stay prepared. If you’re playing Slingo in an app, you can easily set a time limit for its use.

Don’t drink and Slingo

Another tip: Don’t mix alcohol with gameplay. While entertainment and a drink often go hand-and-hand, it’s a good idea to keep those drinks booze-free. That way you can keep your judgement clear and stick to the limits you’ve set (which are there to maximise your fun)!

These days, there are lots of delicious alcohol-free beers and mocktails available, which means you don’t have to miss out on a tasty and refreshing beverage to accompany your Slingo game.

And definitely don’t forget to have snacks on hand!

Only play at sites you trust



As hackers get smarter, so do cybersecurity measures. But one way to ensure that you’re getting the best out there is to play your favourite casino games at reputable websites.



Established sites and brands will want to keep their good reputations, so they invest in cybersecurity measures and prioritise the safety of their customers. Looking up reviews is a great way of getting a sense of just how reputable a website is — the more positive reviews, the better!

Be careful with your personal information

Whatever you’re doing online, you should always be careful with your personal information. And take precautions with what you share. While most online casinos including those where you can play Slingo Bingo require bank details, have a thorough review of their website to make sure it’s legitimate. And always reach out to customer service if you have any questions or concerns.